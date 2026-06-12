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Treasury unveils Sh8.2 billion plan for fisheries and aquaculture expansion
The allocation would support programmes aimed at strengthening fisheries production, expanding aquaculture, and improving supporting infrastructure across the sector
The allocation would support programmes aimed at strengthening fisheries production, expanding aquaculture, and improving supporting infrastructure across the sector
A major share has gone to input support measures, with Sh18 billion allocated to the fertiliser subsidy programme to ease costs for farmers and improve harvests. Another Sh2 billion has been set aside for seed subsidies, while Sh1 billion will fund efforts to revive coffee farming through the coffee seedlings programme.