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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Fisheries Growth

Government sets Sh64bn aside for farming push in new budget plan
News

Government sets Sh64bn aside for farming push in new budget plan

A major share has gone to input support measures, with Sh18 billion allocated to the fertiliser subsidy programme to ease costs for farmers and improve harvests. Another Sh2 billion has been set aside for seed subsidies, while Sh1 billion will fund efforts to revive coffee farming through the coffee seedlings programme.

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