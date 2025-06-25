Flamengo
Sports
Club World Cup: Under-fire Jackson sent off as Chelsea beaten by Flamengo
Chelsea were stunned, and their hopes of pulling level again were effectively destroyed when substitute Jackson was sent off in the 68th minute.
Sports
Fixtures: Club World Cup continues Friday with Chelsea in action
Flamengo, manager Filipe Luis vowed on Thursday that his team will remain faithful to their "fierce, relentless style" as they prepare to face Chelsea in a highly anticipated Club World Cup encounter Friday.