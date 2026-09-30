Global Affairs
Flydubai flight diverts after pilots fight mid-air
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
An EBB Air Embraer jet bound for Mandera overshot the runway after departing Nairobi, veering into nearby vegetation. All passengers and crew escaped unharmed as emergency teams secured the aircraft and investigations begin.