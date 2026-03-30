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Flood deaths rise to 110 as heavy rains hit 30 counties
Authorities confirmed two additional fatalities in the Western and Nyanza regions as emergency response efforts intensify.
Authorities confirmed two additional fatalities in the Western and Nyanza regions as emergency response efforts intensify.
In a statement on Sunday, he expressed his sympathy for communities impacted by the adverse weather, saying, “My thoughts are with the families and communities that have already been affected during this difficult period.”