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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

flood fatalities

Ruto assures full government response to flooding
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Ruto assures full government response to flooding

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed his sympathy for communities impacted by the adverse weather, saying, “My thoughts are with the families and communities that have already been affected during this difficult period.”

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