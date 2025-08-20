Fluminense keeper breaks Shilton appearance record
The 44-year-old made his 1,391st appearance in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana - the South American equivalent of the Europa League
The 44-year-old made his 1,391st appearance in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana - the South American equivalent of the Europa League
The highly rated 23-year-old, who joined from Brighton less than ten days ago, making his full debut against his boyhood club, curled home his first goal in the 18th minute after former Blues defender Thiago Silva failed to clear Pedro Neto's cross
The Brazilian side, who entered the tournament as one of the biggest long bets for victory, will now face Chelsea in the last four
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who got Inter's equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in their opening game, repeated the trick to level matters with a clever overhead kick 12 minutes from time.