Business
Kenya inflation eases slightly to 4.4 percent in January
On a month-to-month basis, the overall Consumer Price Index rose from 148.02 in December 2025 to 148.96 in January 2026, representing a 0.6 percent increase.
On a month-to-month basis, the overall Consumer Price Index rose from 148.02 in December 2025 to 148.96 in January 2026, representing a 0.6 percent increase.
Oxfam officials warn in Kenya that almost half the population now lives in extreme poverty, with the richest 125 Kenyans holding more wealth than 42.6 million people, despite years of economic growth.