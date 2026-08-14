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Tea farmers face new quality test as Sh7.1 billion upgrade rolls out
The CS said poor-quality leaf lowers the value of the tea produced after processing and can have a direct effect on what farmers eventually earn.
The CS said poor-quality leaf lowers the value of the tea produced after processing and can have a direct effect on what farmers eventually earn.
The audit report shows KMC's net loss for the financial year ending June 2025 rose to Sh410 million from Sh168 million the previous year, wiping out the gains made after the commission briefly returned to profit in 2022.