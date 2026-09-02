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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Food production

KNBS: Agriculture retains top spot as Kenya’s economic mainstay
Business

KNBS: Agriculture retains top spot as Kenya’s economic mainstay

The latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows agriculture, forestry and fishing activities grew by 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. The performance matched the country's overall economic growth, reinforcing the sector's place as one of the biggest contributors to national development.

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