Business
Kakuzi breaks ground on 30-acre blueberry greenhouse project
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
The latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows agriculture, forestry and fishing activities grew by 4.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026. The performance matched the country's overall economic growth, reinforcing the sector's place as one of the biggest contributors to national development.