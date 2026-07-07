Central
KFS invites public input on planned airstrip inside Meru Forest
In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip would be located at Kithoka Beat in Meru Forest Station and occupy approximately 11 hectares of land.
In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip would be located at Kithoka Beat in Meru Forest Station and occupy approximately 11 hectares of land.
In the review of KFS accounts for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, Gathungu flagged gaps in governance, missing financial records and possible violations of the law in agreements involving community forest associations.
The group said indigenous trees have been felled since the weekend by people using chainsaws, with heavy machines later deployed to remove stumps close to the Rangers Village where forest officers live.