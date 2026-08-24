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UGM accuses Ruto gov't of systematic destruction of Kenya’s environment
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
DP Kindiki said the programme had demonstrated that involving neighbouring communities was the most effective way to safeguard forests for future generations. The Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme was started 10 years ago after it became clear that protecting the forest would only succeed if the economic and social needs of surrounding communities were addressed alongside conservation efforts.