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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Forests

Kindiki says community empowerment is key to forest conservation
News

Kindiki says community empowerment is key to forest conservation

DP Kindiki said the programme had demonstrated that involving neighbouring communities was the most effective way to safeguard forests for future generations. The Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme was started 10 years ago after it became clear that protecting the forest would only succeed if the economic and social needs of surrounding communities were addressed alongside conservation efforts.

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