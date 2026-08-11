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Gachagua raises fresh questions over deaths of Ogolla and Raila
Gachagua nevertheless questioned the circumstances of Raila's final medical care, asking why doctors who had been treating him were allegedly denied access during his final hours
Gachagua nevertheless questioned the circumstances of Raila's final medical care, asking why doctors who had been treating him were allegedly denied access during his final hours
The emotional ceremony, held at Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, brought together military leaders, families, and colleagues in remembrance of the fallen.
The report concluded that the crash was a result of engine failure.
Despite the aircraft’s good history, investigators found that it developed a serious engine problem while in the air, which led to a complete power failure.
Only two of the twelve people on board the chopper survived.