EACC wins Sh25m Mombasa road reserve recovery case
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
The dispute pits Anglican Church of Kenya pastor John Kiprop Bor against retired civil servant Sophie Jepkemei Keitany over ownership of a 0.1-acre property in Cheptiret Block 3, Serwet, in Kesses Sub-County.
According to detectives, Kiyeng is accused of presenting Region Group College as being affiliated with Moi University, a claim that allegedly convinced one student to enrol for a Diploma in Business Management.
The suspect was arrested in an intelligence-led operation at Jacaranda Hotel in Nairobi's Westlands area by detectives from the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU). The arrest followed investigations into the alleged fraudulent acquisition of the prime parcel of land located along Mua Park Road in Muthaiga.
The matter was tabled by nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, who sought the intervention of the Senate National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee. She asked the committee to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations and establish how the suspected fraud may have occurred.
According to court documents, the accused is said to have submitted payment requests for activities that never took place in several locations, including Dubai, Mombasa, Arusha, Nairobi, and within Taita Taveta County
Responding specifically to claims that investments in Eastleigh, including the redevelopment of a major mall, were financed through proceeds of fraud in Minnesota, the community said the accusations collapse under basic scrutiny.