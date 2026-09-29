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Radio Generation Kenya

fraud allegations

DCI arrests suspect in alleged Sh12 million Muthaiga land fraud case
Crime

DCI arrests suspect in alleged Sh12 million Muthaiga land fraud case

The suspect was arrested in an intelligence-led operation at Jacaranda Hotel in Nairobi's Westlands area by detectives from the DCI Headquarters Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU). The arrest followed investigations into the alleged fraudulent acquisition of the prime parcel of land located along Mua Park Road in Muthaiga.

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