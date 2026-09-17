Parents fear new education funding plan could shift costs to families
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
The strategy advisor maintained that free education should be accompanied by quality learning, equity and accessibility at every level. This would require investment in teachers, infrastructure, curriculum development and other resources necessary for effective learning
Nyoro estimated that about Sh30 billion would be needed each year to make secondary education completely free, noting that careful management of existing funds could cover the cost.
He clarified that the Treasury CS was calling for enhanced cooperation between the Executive and Parliament to ensure that education funding remains aligned with the growing needs of learners.