Global Affairs
US strikes Iran, killing one and injuring four as Tehran retaliates
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
According to the US Central Command (Centcom), the latest operation began at 17:00 ET (22:00 BST) on Sunday and targeted dozens of Iranian military installations.
Iran had earlier said it was shutting the strategic waterway and accused the US and Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement amid rising tensions linked to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
The Chairperson of the Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed “deep concern over the renewed escalation in the Gulf region,” pointing to recent attacks attributed to Iran targeting neighbouring states such as the United Arab Emirates.