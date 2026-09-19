Trump orders CNN, MS NOW and Politico out of White House
Despite the announcement, CNN and Politico reporters remained at the White House shortly afterwards. A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.
Despite the announcement, CNN and Politico reporters remained at the White House shortly afterwards. A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.
His remarks come a day after an incident in Homa Bay where a Mediamax vehicle was set ablaze, and journalists were injured. Mbae said the violence could not be dismissed as accidental, arguing that the President ultimately bears responsibility for security incidents in the country
Odinga criticised the alleged mobilisation of young people to disrupt political gatherings and strongly condemned attacks on journalists covering the events. She urged political leaders to reject violence and uphold the rights to peaceful assembly, movement and expression
The media regulator said the incidents were meant to intimidate journalists who were carrying out their professional duties and create fear among media workers covering electoral activities.