Global Affairs
Ketamine Queen to plead guilty in Matthew Perry overdose case
Jasveen Sangha, 42, will admit to five federal charges in Los Angeles, including one count of distributing ketamine that resulted in Perry's death
Jasveen Sangha, 42, will admit to five federal charges in Los Angeles, including one count of distributing ketamine that resulted in Perry's death
Court documents show he injected Perry with the drug and trained the actor's assistant to do the same, while selling them extra vials.