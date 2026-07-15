Nairobi
Court challenge seeks to stop Nairobi National Park development
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
Friends of Nairobi National Park said they are preparing to use all legal and civic options to block the project, insisting the proposal risks weakening the ecological balance of the 117-square-kilometre park located near Nairobi’s central business district.