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Competition Authority warns oil firms over alleged fuel hoarding as shortages persist
In its statement, the Authority warned against actions that may deliberately interfere with normal distribution.
In its statement, the Authority warned against actions that may deliberately interfere with normal distribution.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Wandayi said the government had noted “with concern, indeed grave concern, reports of product hoarding and speculative withholding of stocks by some oil marketing companies in anticipation of price movements.”