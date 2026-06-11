Mbadi links inflation rise to global oil shock as prices climb to 6.7 per cent
Mbadi pointed to ongoing interventions aimed at shielding households from fuel-related shocks, including stabilisation measures introduced in April 2026.
Mbadi pointed to ongoing interventions aimed at shielding households from fuel-related shocks, including stabilisation measures introduced in April 2026.
Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Ruto said he held a three-hour meeting with transport operators in Mombasa where he explained the government’s fuel subsidy programme and the lessons learnt from the 2022 fuel shortage crisis.
Speaking after a high-level meeting with public transport operators on Tuesday, Wandayi said Sh2.7 billion was spent in a single move to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, describing it as part of the wider cushioning plan.
According to Kindiki, Value Added Tax on petroleum products has been reduced from 16% as part of efforts to ease the burden on households and businesses facing rising living costs.
At the centre of the price pressure is a tightening global supply chain that has reduced available fuel in traditional markets. This has pushed countries like Kenya to seek alternative sources such as India, which comes with higher freight and insurance charges, further increasing landed costs.
Speaking on NTV Kenya on Monday, Mbadi said the government had already spent about Sh35 billion through fuel subsidies and tax reductions to cushion consumers from rising petroleum prices.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on April 19, 2026, Matiang’i argued that the current situation is largely “man-made” rather than driven by global factors.
Data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows that landed fuel costs have risen sharply in recent import cycles, with petrol increasing by over 40% and diesel by nearly 69%, feeding into higher retail prices.
Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Mwaura said the G-to-G system was introduced after the country faced acute fuel shortages, dollar scarcity and price volatility in 2022.