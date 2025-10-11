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Kindiki urges youth in Africa and Arab world to take charge of their future
The Deputy President also reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to initiatives that equip young people with skills, nurture innovation, and amplify their influence globally.
The Deputy President also reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to initiatives that equip young people with skills, nurture innovation, and amplify their influence globally.
KANU National Youth Leader Meshack Kiprotich said the youth are already playing a central role in shaping governance and policy.