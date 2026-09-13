Global Affairs
Zelensky ready to meet Putin at Miami G20 but Kremlin refuses
Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky aimed at brokering an end to more than four years of war.
Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky aimed at brokering an end to more than four years of war.
President Ruto noted rising bilateral trade, visa-free travel gains, and stronger investment ties, stressing the implementation of agreements and the accelerated regional integration efforts agenda
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office emphasized that the declaration “can't be renegotiated,” signaling that Pretoria is determined to move forward with the consensus reached among other member states.