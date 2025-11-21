Global Affairs
US rejoins G20 plans after sudden reversal, forcing last-minute talks
This year’s meeting is historic for the continent, as it marks the first time the G20 is being hosted under African leadership. The agenda focuses on challenges that heavily affect developing countries, including climate pressures, rising debt and widening gaps between nations. Although some leaders such as China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Argentina’s Javier Milei will not be present in person, their governments have sent teams to join the talks.