Politics
Gachagua to Kagombe: Seek forgiveness from voters after leaving UDA
Gachagua was responding to Kagombe’s appeal for reconciliation following his departure from UDA and shift away from President William Ruto’s political camp
Gachagua was responding to Kagombe’s appeal for reconciliation following his departure from UDA and shift away from President William Ruto’s political camp
Kagombe said his departure from UDA should not be interpreted as a personal dispute with President William Ruto. He maintained that his decision was based on the position taken by his constituents, saying their concerns gave him reason to reconsider his political association.