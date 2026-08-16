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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Gabriel Kagombe

Why I'm leaving UDA - Gatundu South MP
Politics

Why I'm leaving UDA - Gatundu South MP

Kagombe said his departure from UDA should not be interpreted as a personal dispute with President William Ruto. He maintained that his decision was based on the position taken by his constituents, saying their concerns gave him reason to reconsider his political association.

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