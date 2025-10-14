Health and Wellness
Poor county leadership threatens healthcare, says Atellah
KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah noted that while the national government has implemented many reforms, counties continue to lag behind.
KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah noted that while the national government has implemented many reforms, counties continue to lag behind.
The audit, covering the period up to June 30, 2024, also flagged other financial weaknesses that could affect taxpayers and delay critical projects.