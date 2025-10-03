Deputy Auditor General Fredrick Odhiambo passes way after short illness
Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu conveyed the news on Thursday, expressing deep sorrow and paying tribute to Odhiambo’s dedication and impact.
Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu conveyed the news on Thursday, expressing deep sorrow and paying tribute to Odhiambo’s dedication and impact.
Gathungu also warned that some projects carry clauses that require Kenya to pay commitment fees on undrawn loans, leading to further financial losses.
In her audit report for the 2023/2024 financial year, Gathungu highlighted seven SOEs as the most affected, noting that they had defaulted on their loans between two and eight times since 2011 without making the required first repayment.
In some instances, projects have remained idle for more than a decade, with one project implementation committee chairperson resigning unexpectedly under unclear circumstances.
In her 2023/24 financial year report tabled in Parliament, she revealed that payments were made in the absence of work plans, contracts, invoices, or delivery confirmations, violating public finance rules
An audit report shows that several government bodies and private companies are currently using the facility without formal agreements on management and ownership
The report shows that some officers held multiple imprests in violation of the Public Finance Management (County Governments) Regulations, 2015.
Among the 47 counties, Machakos and Nairobi led in manual payments, disbursing Sh487 million and Sh463.4 million respectively
At least 60 public organisations are grappling with acute employee shortages, needing more than 15,000 new staff to meet their approved capacity
According to the audit covering the year up to June 2024, Epra awarded the contract to CFAO Motors at a total cost of Sh20.69 million.