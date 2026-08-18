US releases Sh77.6 billion to Gavi as Kenya prepares for vaccine funding shift
Gavi Chief Executive Officer Dr Sania Nishtar welcomed the move, saying the funding would strengthen vaccination efforts and help countries respond to disease outbreaks.
Gavi Chief Executive Officer Dr Sania Nishtar welcomed the move, saying the funding would strengthen vaccination efforts and help countries respond to disease outbreaks.
The audit found that Kenya recorded vaccine wastage rates that were well above the level accepted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). BCG had the highest wastage at 75 per cent, followed by the measles-rubella vaccine at 57 per cent and the yellow fever vaccine at 51 per cent.
According to Health CS Duale, the Ministry of Health activated the national Ebola Incident Management System on May 20 as part of efforts to strengthen readiness in the event of a possible outbreak.
The Health Committee said the ministry has also agreed to transfer the UHC staff to county governments from July 1, 2025.
This marks the largest vaccine delivery to the country since the outbreak began.
“Outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases are increasing around the world, putting lives at risk and exposing countries to increased costs in treating diseases and responding to outbreaks,” Dr. Tedros said.
Enhanced surveillance at 26 points of entry has seen over 4 million travelers screened, with ongoing laboratory testing of suspected cases.