Global Affairs
US special envoy and Trump's son-in-law to join Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Kushner and Witkoff’s arrival comes as a second day of indirect talks on Tuesday ended without tangible results.
Kushner and Witkoff’s arrival comes as a second day of indirect talks on Tuesday ended without tangible results.
The talks come after Hamas agreed to some parts of a 20-point US peace plan, including freeing hostages and handing over Gaza governance to Palestinian technocrats, but is seeking negotiations on other issues.