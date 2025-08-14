Gazette notices to become mandatory for all public land deals
The change comes after lawmakers adopted a Senate amendment to the Land (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 40 of 2022)
The change comes after lawmakers adopted a Senate amendment to the Land (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 40 of 2022)
The appointments are expected to enhance leadership capacity in these areas for the next three years.
The NDMA is the country’s lead agency in drought preparedness, response, and long-term mitigation.
Wambui had been appointed to the CA board on December 2, 2022, replacing Gilbert Kibe, who resigned from the position.
The new terms take effect between July 11 and July 14, with some replacing outgoing members and others renewing terms for serving officials.
In a ruling delivered on Thursday, a three-judge bench—comprising Justices Roselyne Aburili, John Chigiti, and Bahati Mwamuye—dismissed a petition filed by Kelvin Roy Omondi and activist Boniface Mwangi.