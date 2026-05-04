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UNDP report warns debt servicing cuts social spending, hitting women hardest
A new report warns of millions of job losses, declining incomes, and worsening health outcomes, as governments cut social spending to meet debt obligations.
A new report warns of millions of job losses, declining incomes, and worsening health outcomes, as governments cut social spending to meet debt obligations.
The warning comes in the latest United Nations World Water Development Report, released by UNESCO on behalf of UN-Water ahead of World Water Day, which stresses that gender disparities continue to undermine global water security despite years of progress.