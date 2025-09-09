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Ruto eyes bigger energy partnership with Ethiopia following dam inauguration
Kenya has been importing 200 megawatts of hydropower from Ethiopia since 2022 through the 1,045-kilometre Ethiopia–Kenya interconnector.
Kenya has been importing 200 megawatts of hydropower from Ethiopia since 2022 through the 1,045-kilometre Ethiopia–Kenya interconnector.
Ruto is expected to champion fair resource valuation, equitable carbon pricing, and financial reforms aimed at easing Africa’s debt burden while unlocking more climate finance.