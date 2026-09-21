Global Affairs
German Chancellor Merz vows to stay on as party faces election defeats
In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the party was projected to only just scrape into parliament with its worst-ever election result,
In the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the party was projected to only just scrape into parliament with its worst-ever election result,
Police said a vehicle entered Tiergarten park and struck people during Berlin’s Gay Pride event, killing one and injuring around 15. German leaders vowed the attack would be investigated and punished.