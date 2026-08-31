MP Wamuchomba warns against ethnic balkanisation
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
Wamuchomba said the political class was betraying its constitutional duty to safeguard national unity, and accused some leaders of weaponising ethnicity for short-term political gain.
According to the authority, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to make the highway safer by reducing accidents and improving the movement of traffic along the busy corridor.
Police confirmed that the two are in custody after being presented in court, where detectives obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations.
The confrontation led to hours of running battles between security officers and crowds who had travelled from across the region for the planned spiritual gathering, which was later disrupted.