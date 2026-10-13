IMF projects Kenya inflation to rise to 6% in 2026 as growth slows
The IMF’s October 2026 outlook explains how rising oil and food prices could affect Kenya’s inflation, economic growth, imports and household finances.
The IMF’s October 2026 outlook explains how rising oil and food prices could affect Kenya’s inflation, economic growth, imports and household finances.
Thirty Three Energy CEO Mohamud Salat warns that rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt up to 20% of global oil supply, driving sustained high fuel prices and exposing Kenya’s heavy import reliance.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Kaluma warned that how both consumers and suppliers respond to perceived shortages could place unnecessary pressure on the fuel supply chain.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Wandayi said the government had noted “with concern, indeed grave concern, reports of product hoarding and speculative withholding of stocks by some oil marketing companies in anticipation of price movements.”