Limuru Girls denies inflating student numbers after audit query
According to the audit report for the year ended June 2024, NEMIS recorded 2,099 students at the school in September 2023, compared with 2,062 in the institution’s physical records.
According to the audit report for the year ended June 2024, NEMIS recorded 2,099 students at the school in September 2023, compared with 2,062 in the institution’s physical records.
MPs on the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education deferred scrutiny of Maasai Mara University’s audit reports after a tense sitting. They questioned why the Vice-Chancellor appeared without key technical officers expected to address audit queries, and they ordered resolution of nine outstanding items before movin
At the centre of the investigation are questions surrounding the purchase of land in Kigali, acquisition of a loan without the required approvals, alleged movement of university funds, court cases involving landlords of the former Kigali campus and the whereabouts of assets after the campus was shut down.
Appearing before the committee, CLE Chief Executive Officer Prof. Busalie Jack Mwimali defended the payments, saying they related to outsourced examination services involving judges, magistrates and practising advocates engaged for specific assignments.