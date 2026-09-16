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Radio Generation Kenya

Governance and Education

Maasai Mara University given two weeks to answer nine audit queries
Education and Career

Maasai Mara University given two weeks to answer nine audit queries

MPs on the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education deferred scrutiny of Maasai Mara University’s audit reports after a tense sitting. They questioned why the Vice-Chancellor appeared without key technical officers expected to address audit queries, and they ordered resolution of nine outstanding items before movin

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