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National Lands Commission tops list as State hospitality spending hits Sh11.7bn
The National Land Commission (NLC) accounted for the largest share of the hospitality expenditure, spending Sh1.71 billion during the year under review.
The National Land Commission (NLC) accounted for the largest share of the hospitality expenditure, spending Sh1.71 billion during the year under review.
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, KLB's financial records show trade and other receivables amounting to Sh1.05 billion. Of this amount, Sh251.5 million has remained unpaid for more than 90 days, raising concerns over whether the debts can be recovered.