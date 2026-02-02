Entertainment
Kehlani wins her first Grammy, uses platform to slam ICE
The singer won best R&B performance, followed by best R&B song, for her top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Folded” during the Grammy Premiere ceremony.
The singer won best R&B performance, followed by best R&B song, for her top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Folded” during the Grammy Premiere ceremony.
Trump wrote, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.
D’Angelo’s music reshaped modern R&B, combining elements of jazz, hip-hop, and soul into a signature sound that influenced a generation of artists. His three albums earned him four Grammys, while the music video for Untitled (How Does It Feel) captured widespread attention for its bold, one-shot performance featuring him singing unclothed.