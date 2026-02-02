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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Grammys

D’Angelo, celebrated R&B singer, passes away at 51 
Entertainment

D’Angelo, celebrated R&B singer, passes away at 51 

D’Angelo’s music reshaped modern R&B, combining elements of jazz, hip-hop, and soul into a signature sound that influenced a generation of artists. His three albums earned him four Grammys, while the music video for Untitled (How Does It Feel) captured widespread attention for its bold, one-shot performance featuring him singing unclothed.

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