RAILA'S FAREWELL
Raila Odinga’s Bondo grave construction enters final phase
The construction began on Thursday, October 16, marking a crucial stage in the farewell events that have drawn thousands of mourners from across the country.
The construction began on Thursday, October 16, marking a crucial stage in the farewell events that have drawn thousands of mourners from across the country.
Early investigations suggest that the new victims in Kwa Binzaro may also have been starved to death, although the graves were concealed deeper in the bush compared to Shakahola.