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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Green card

US introduces nominal fee for green card lottery registration
Global Affairs

US introduces nominal fee for green card lottery registration

These expenses include updating and reviewing systems for collecting entries, securely storing data, conducting the automated random selection of winners, and carrying out security checks. The Diversity Visa application fee of $330 (Sh42,570) will still cover all other costs related to the program.

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