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Trump administration orders review of Green Cards from 19 countries
The move comes after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard members in Washington DC on Wednesday, leaving them seriously injured.
The move comes after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard members in Washington DC on Wednesday, leaving them seriously injured.
These expenses include updating and reviewing systems for collecting entries, securely storing data, conducting the automated random selection of winners, and carrying out security checks. The Diversity Visa application fee of $330 (Sh42,570) will still cover all other costs related to the program.