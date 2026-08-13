Elon Musk ranks Grok 4.6 ahead of GPT-5.6 and claude opus 5
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
The comparison comes as developers compete to produce increasingly capable AI models while keeping the cost of using them manageable for consumers, businesses and developers
Grok explained that the model also focuses on maintaining elements of an image when users make further changes, addressing the iterative nature of creative work
xAI, the company behind Grok, previously warned that any user attempting to produce illegal content would face the same penalties as uploading prohibited material directly. Despite this, concerns persist over the platform’s potential to facilitate abuse.
The South East Asian countries said Grok could be used to produce pornographic and non-consensual images involving women and children.
Critics say the incident highlights the growing danger of AI nudify tools, which they argue are making gender-based abuse easier and more widespread. Many fear these tools are being used to target women and children without consent, turning harmless photos into harmful content within seconds.
The $200 million ceiling matches contracts awarded to three other AI companies, Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, as part of the Pentagon’s effort to diversify its AI portfolio.