Global Affairs
Nigeria troops rescue Easter worshippers after deadly church attack
Gunmen raided a Catholic and an evangelical church, the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman for Kaduna state Caleb Bawa Ma'aji told AFP.
Gunmen raided a Catholic and an evangelical church, the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman for Kaduna state Caleb Bawa Ma'aji told AFP.
On Tuesday night, thousands of people gathered in silence for a candlelight vigil in the city’s main square to honour the victims of the attack at Dreierschützengasse secondary school.