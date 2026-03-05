Sports
Hamilton wants African grand prix before retiring
The seven-time world champion said he had been "fighting in the background" for the past six or seven years, asking the sport's bosses "why are we not in Africa?".
The seven-time world champion said he had been "fighting in the background" for the past six or seven years, asking the sport's bosses "why are we not in Africa?".
Hamilton failed to progress beyond the second qualifying session after struggling for pace compared to Leclerc all weekend.