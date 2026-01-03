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Wetang'ula declares vacant seat of late Nominated MP Hamisi
In a gazette notice dated December 29, 2025, the Speaker said the decision took effect from December 6, 2025.
In a gazette notice dated December 29, 2025, the Speaker said the decision took effect from December 6, 2025.
Speaking during the burial of the late MP Denar Joseph Hamisi in Mazeras, Kilifi County, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, Speaker Wetang’ula said leaders must stand with one another, especially during difficult moments, noting that life is unpredictable.