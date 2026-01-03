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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Hamisi Denar

Live purposefully, leaders told, as MP Denar buried
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Live purposefully, leaders told, as MP Denar buried

Speaking during the burial of the late MP Denar Joseph Hamisi in Mazeras, Kilifi County, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, Speaker Wetang’ula said leaders must stand with one another, especially during difficult moments, noting that life is unpredictable.

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