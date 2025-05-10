Sports
Barcelona's Flick reveals his El Clásico plans
Flick confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde will be in the squad for Sunday’s league-deciding El Clásico.
Flick confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde will be in the squad for Sunday’s league-deciding El Clásico.
Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 league outings, winning 13, and have won 17 of their past 19 against Valladolid.
The young Spain international's stunning individual goal breathed life back into the game for the Catalans.
The Brazil forward, who has had a stellar season, scored with almost the last kick of the game.