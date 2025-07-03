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Autopsy reveals bullet fragments in shot mask hawker brain
The post-mortem also verified the accuracy of a video showing a police officer firing at close range and striking Kariuki in the head.
The post-mortem also verified the accuracy of a video showing a police officer firing at close range and striking Kariuki in the head.
President William Ruto donated Sh1 million to support the family’s burial plans, as pressure mounts on authorities to charge the police officers linked to Mwangi’s death.