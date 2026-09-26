Nairobi seeks private partner to build 80-tonne hazardous waste plant
The facility, proposed by US-based Satarem America Inc., would start with the ability to treat between 60 and 80 tonnes daily before increasing its capacity to 100 tonnes. The
The facility, proposed by US-based Satarem America Inc., would start with the ability to treat between 60 and 80 tonnes daily before increasing its capacity to 100 tonnes. The
Senators questioned Kenya’s preparedness to tackle industrial pollution, hazardous waste and toxic emissions, while the Environment ministry described the enforcement powers of NEMA, recent inspections and audits, and measures under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
The report, “Waste Crimes and Trafficking,” estimates that the underground hazardous waste market produces as much as $18 billion, or roughly Sh2.32 trillion, in annual illegal earnings.