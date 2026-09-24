Australia says OpenAI agent breached gov't health website
Albanese said the AI agent accessed both public and non-public files belonging to Australia’s health statistics service while carrying out health-related research.
Albanese said the AI agent accessed both public and non-public files belonging to Australia’s health statistics service while carrying out health-related research.
The initiative, valued at USD 1 million (Sh129 million), was among issues discussed when Duale held bilateral talks with Denmark's Ambassador to Kenya, Stephan Schønemann, and a Novo Nordisk delegation led by its Managing Director for Middle Africa, Jacob Mollerup.
But with only 37% collecting migration health data and less than half including migrants in emergency plans, major gaps persist. The findings reaffirm the need for stronger, more inclusive health systems worldwide.
Speaking in an interview on Radio Generation, Muthoni said community health promoters—once burdened with heavy paper registers—are now fully digitised and legally entrenched as the foundation of the health system.
According to the AG, the data in question would be shared in a summarised and de-identified form for purposes such as monitoring, evaluation, public reporting and planning. She explained that aggregated data does not contain personal identifiers and cannot be linked back to any individual.