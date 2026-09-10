Herbal medicines face tougher safety checks in Kenya
The move comes as herbal medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare, particularly among communities where traditional health practitioners remain an early source of treatment.
The move comes as herbal medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare, particularly among communities where traditional health practitioners remain an early source of treatment.
The move is intended to strengthen accountability, speed up the processing of attestation requests, improve access for practitioners and patients, and advance its broader digital transformation agenda aimed at delivering transparent, reliable and efficient regulatory services
Speaking at the event, Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) Chairperson Dr. John M. Munyu said the growing challenge cannot be addressed by one institution alone, stressing the need for coordinated efforts across different sectors.
Speaking at the 46th Annual Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya Conference in Mombasa, Duale said the government had made the achievement of WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML3) recognition a key priority and had already carried out major reforms to address gaps that have held the country back.