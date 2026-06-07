Global Affairs
Hegseth blasts ‘invasion’ of migrants on Europe’s beaches
Hegseth also called on European countries to do more to contribute to their own defence, in a speech at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy.
Hegseth also called on European countries to do more to contribute to their own defence, in a speech at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy.
Hegseth, in a social media posting, said the vessel was operated by a U.S.-designated terrorist organization but did not name which group was targeted.
The announcement drew pushback from Democratic lawmakers, who said there was no need for federal troops to be deployed to the city.