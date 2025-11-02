Sports
Double glory for Kenya as Obiri, Kipruto win NYC Marathon crowns
Obiri, who also won the race in 2023, finished in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds.
Obiri, who also won the race in 2023, finished in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds.
Obiri, a two-time world champion and Olympic medalist begun as the pre-race favourite and made it to victory to the win in a time of 30:44 to edge out USA’s Weini Kelati, who set a new U.S road record with 30:49.
Lokedi, runner-up in 2024, pulled away from two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri in the last mile.
"Defending a win is never easy, and to win the Boston Marathon twice in a row was hard, but I am happy to have done it."
Kipyegon will be favourite for the award as she is the reigning Olympic 1500 Metre Champion.