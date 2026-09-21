Exclusives
Election results at risk of manipulation without strong party agents, Advocate warns
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
“Your agent is supposed to be your eyes at the polling station,” Kinyanjui said during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Makhanu stressed the government should concentrate on basic services, public debt, corruption and adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law before embarking on another ambitious development blueprint
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Abdikadir said the political realignment that followed the 2024 Finance Bill protests had significantly disrupted conventional political calculations, making it increasingly difficult to predict the outcome of the 2027 General Election