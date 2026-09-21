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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

High Court Advocate

Advocate Makhanu questions rationale for new long-term plan
Exclusives

Advocate Makhanu questions rationale for new long-term plan

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Makhanu stressed the government should concentrate on basic services, public debt, corruption and adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law before embarking on another ambitious development blueprint

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